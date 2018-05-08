JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, August 3 marked eleven years since 17-year-old Haley Moore was killed in a car crash. A “drive safely” sign now marks where it happened at Atlantic Boulevard and Mayfair Road.

Haley's organs have since saved the lives of six people across the nation.

Her mom Vickie Moore, her dad Lee Moore, and her twin sister Jessica Moore remembered her in a special way over the weekend, by cheering on the organ recipient who now has her heart.

Anne Campbell is a marathon runner. She now dedicates all of her runs to Haley.

After years of dedicating her life to running, Anne’s heart began to fail. Haley’s heart saved her life in August of 2007.

“August 5, 11 years ago, she got Haley’s heart, she’s racing today in the Transplant Games in Salt Lake City, Utah,” Vickie said.

Anne is part of their family now.

But at one point, Vickie couldn't stand the thought of organ donations; she didn’t want to let go of her daughter.

“I didn’t want her to sit on a shelf,” she said.

In their moment of pain after their daughter died, they were approached by doctors about how Haley could help and they quickly had a change of heart.

“A few hours later they found six people in the United States who needed Haley’s organs to live,” said Vickie.

“Twins have a connection that most people with siblings won’t really understand,” Jessica said. “It’s hard but it’s great at the same time, we added six people to the family we wouldn’t normally have.”

“It was the second hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Lee. “But you know Haley has done so much more in Heaven than I could ever do on Earth.”

They’ve met three of Haley’s organ transplant recipients so far, but the Moores are still looking to connect with the four others who share a part of Haley.

They hope, if they see their story, they reach out because the Moores only have a few details to work with.

They know there is a young woman named Bethany who was Haley’s age when she received her liver in August of 2007 and that she lived in Gainesville at the time.

There is a woman named Karen who received Haley’s pancreas.

There is a man who received Haley’s kidney who lived in Mississippi at the time.

There is a man named Ted who received Haley’s lungs. They’ve had the chance to meet him, along with Anne who received Haley’s heart and they’ve had the chance to meet a woman named Lisa.

Jessica in particular would like to meet Brittany someday, since they are the same age.

They hope everyone watching their story is inspired and becomes an organ donor themselves.

