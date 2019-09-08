CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A worker at a Crawford County peach farm died in a forklift accident this week.

According to Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox, Francisco Rodrigues died when he was struck in the head at Pearson Farm by a pallet being carried on the forklift.

The accident happened just before noon Monday and Rodrigues died less than an hour later at a Macon hospital from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Mattox said investigators have ruled the death an accident.

Michael D'Aquino, spokesman for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), said they've opened an investigation into Rodrigues' death. He declined further comment.

The coroner said Rodrigues, 56, was a native of Mexico. He had worked at Pearson Farm for years and lived in Fort Valley.

