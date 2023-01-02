'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads

In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road.

If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.

Janice Fagiano enjoys Perry's downtown scene. She's says she's excited about this new four-wheel option.

"If you've lived in Florida like I have, several times, you know the golf cart communities and they love it," Fagiano said, especially for the elderly.

"Some of us may not get around very well. Riding on the golf cart would be a tremendous opportunity to visit all the shops," Fagiano said.

Alan Everidge is the police chief in Perry. He says rules for PTVs, or "Personal transportation vehicles," will be pretty much the same as any traditional vehicle.

"Now, with this ordinance, people can legally ride in the City of Perry on streets that are not state routes, and the speed limit is 25 mph or less," Everidge said.

Some of the requirements include registration, being 16 years or older, and having a valid driver's license.

"It also has to have the slow-moving vehicle triangle or a flashing light mounted to the top,"Everidge said.

Fagiano hopes to see more towns get on board.

"Other people will come to Perry and say, 'Oh, this is working great in Perry, Georgia, so why don't we try it?" Fagiano said.

Everidge says the speed limit for most streets in downtown is 25 miles per hour or less, so you may see golf carts cruising the roads soon.

Everidge says even in a golf cart you must abide by the law.