Otis Redding Arts Center to break ground on soul legend's birthday

September 9 marks the 81st birthday of the King of Soul and Macon native Otis Redding, and the Otis Redding Foundation has lots of plans to celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — September 9 marks the 81st birthday of the King of Soul and Macon native Otis Redding, and the Otis Redding Foundation has lots of plans to celebrate, including the groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

Earlier this year, the foundation announced plans for the center to be built on Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street.

The center will serve as a destination for youth educational programs in music and the arts.

The new building will feature two stories of lab spaces, practice rooms, and studio space.