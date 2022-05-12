'O'tis the Season': Otis Redding Foundation holds annual holiday fundraising concert

More than a dozen students from the foundation performed in the holiday concert

MACON, Ga. — The Otis Redding Foundation said "O'tis the Season" for their fifth year in a row Saturday.

You could hear everything from traditional Christmas carols, gospel, rap and of course, music inspired by the King of Soul himself, Otis Redding.

More than a dozen talented students from the foundation performed in the holiday concert at the Capital Theatre downtown.

They were joined by special guests like the World Famous Rap Room, Reese Soul, and Charles Davis and the Velvet Sound.

And, it wasn't just singing on stage. There was dancing too.

Young dancers from Kali Dance Studio and the Dream Team performed on stage.

The show is the foundation's end of the year fundraiser that supports music and art programs.

Justin Andrews says his grandfather, Otis Redding, would be proud to see a show like this Saturday.