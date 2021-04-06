'Our goal is to support those students': Bibb County School District prepares for summer camps

There are also 21st century community learning centers summer camps, dual enrollment summer camps, summer bridge summer camps and actual summer school.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — School just wrapped up for Bibb County students, which means, starting Monday, Summer camp is in full swing.

The district says, this is no ordinary summer camp.

When kids hear the words summer school, they instantly think of sitting in a classroom all day.

That is not the case at Bibb County Schools summer camps.

"The students will be able to have fun activities — as well as addressing the learning loss," Principal Betty Anderson said.

Monday Bibb Schools kick off a series of camps with Sonny Carter Elementary Schools S.T.E.A.M. camp.

Anderson says the camp theme is based on the Olympics.

But, S.T.E.A.M camp is much more than math and reading.

"Science, technology, engineering, arts and music." Anderson said.

The goal here is to address learning loss during the pandemic, in a positive way.

"We have identified students that have experienced maybe a little bit of learning loss during the pandemic. Our goal is to support those students, and this is going to be a little different, it truly will be a summer camp experience," Anderson said.

Learning while having a good time.

There's also a "Girls Who Kode" camp next week.

8th grader Abigail Edwards and 6th grader Alexandra Edwards are going.

"I've really enjoyed coding for a while, I picked it up during the pandemic and I've really enjoyed it as a way to spend time and really learn something." Abigail said.

Alexandra says they're both excited, and she thinks camp will make things feel normal again.

"I'll be able to get with some friends, and not have to look at them through a computer anymore," Alexandra said.

Now, this is just one of many summer camps Bibb County schools is holding this summer.

There are also 21st century community learning centers summer camps, dual enrollment summer camps, summer bridge summer camps, and actual summer school.