An announcement from Bibb Coroner Leon Jones is encouraging more people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly and homebound.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says in the last week, his office has responded to three people found dead in homes.

He says with temperatures reaching almost triple digits this week, it's more now than ever to check on your neighbors.

"Our elderly are our jewels to the community," says George Crawley, a longtime Macon resident.

He says every week, he gets together with a group of people to check on the seniors in his neighborhood.

"We went and we gave out 40 or so food boxes to our senior members who we knew were homebound. We knocked on the door, we checked on them, a couple of them actually were home by themselves convalescent in bed," he says.

He says through his other organization, Westside Neighbors United, seniors not only get fresh food, but also transportation and information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

But Crawley says he and his groups can't do it all.

"I want you to go get some people together, check on Miss Mae, check on Miss Johnny Mae, check on Miss Betty, check on those people who you haven't seen, you haven't talked to in almost a year," he says.

According to Nicole Gaither with the Area Agency on Aging Middle Georgia, there's about 24,000 people over the age of 65 in Macon-Bibb County alone.

She says the agency does what it can, but there needs to be more people like Crawley to make sure all seniors are well taken care of.

"Anytime you see an older adult, always check to see how they're doing, strike up a conversation, that's one way to see what they may be in need of," she says.