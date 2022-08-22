Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

The center has more seating, new computers, and windows.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades.

The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.

The center has moved out of their temporary trailer home and back into their building.

It offers more seating for customers and new touch screen computers.

One of the biggest additions are the added windows. The old building plan had wood paneling on all the walls, and there were no windows. The department says the windows will bring in extra light that will make for better license photos

The Warner Robins Center serves about 2,300 customers a month.

Center Manager Cenizan Collins says the renovations will allow them to bring better customer service and accommodate customer needs.

"With the facility being larger than what it usually was, that helps a lot. We have touch screens. New touch screen monitors for the testing area that works good, so any improvements, updates, or anything that accommodates the customers, accommodates us," Collins says.

They will also be able to serve customers with shorter wait times.

"Our transactions are quicker -- more quicker than they usually was. No more bringing in the notepads, the pads, the pens, the newspaper, blankie. We get you in and out," says Collins.