'Our women's veterans are the heartbeat of our clinic': Dublin VA adding women's health clinic

Currently, the women's health center at the VA serves 5,000 veterans, but that number continues to grow, and they need more space and services to keep up.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is adding a new primary care and women's health clinic. They hope to meet the growing demands of services for female veterans.

Adrienne Clements served as a truck driver for the Battalion Transportation and Supply, and said, "I think we really need it as women. We need a place to call our own."

Clements says she wants to be able to talk to people that can relate to her.

"To say to other women, 'It's OK to come and lay your head here. This is my issue. Can you help me?'" Clements said.

Women's Health Nurse Navigator Christine Grizzard says the new clinic offers a lot like whole health, mental health, maternity care, and more.

"What's important to understand, though, what has not changed, and that the women's health understands that our women's veterans are the heartbeat of our clinic," Grizzard said.

"Coming into a clinic where it's women, and it's a lot of women-driven -- your nurses are women-- so whatever you're going through, they've seen it or been through it themselves," Kris Baggett said.

Baggett served in the United States Navy.

"You wanted to go outside and find a women's health program. Now, I see that the VA is shifting and they are focusing a lot more, not only on the men veterans, but the women veterans as well," Baggett said.

"It's a good thing to know that we as women can come and be comfortable, and know that we are going to get the help we need. That's what makes a difference -- just knowing that somebody cares," Clements said.