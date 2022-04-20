Find your next outdoor adventure at this river retreat in Juliette

Katelin Parks traded the scenery in her native Seattle to run something you might see in north Georgia or the Carolinas.

JULIETTE, Ga. — When you think of Juliette, you may think of the movie that came to town in 1991 -- "Fried Green Tomatoes."

Now, there is a new kid on the block when it comes to having something to explore in Monroe County on your off days.

Down a dirt road and past the old mill sits the Towaliga River Retreat.

"It's the sound, it's the smell, it's the look, it's the river, it's the trees, it's just the calm. That was the big sell," she said.

Fourteen colorful cabins sit on a chunk of the over 100 acres. There's a queen bed, microwave and full bathrooms.

"It's an upgraded, upscale camping, almost a glamping experience with an immediate access to the outdoors. You really do feel like an a retreat in nature," said Parks.

The place comes with access to adventures that you can book for extra, like pulling a spotted bass out of the water with Peach State Fly Fishing.

Quint Rogers says the fish are his business partners, so it's mostly catch and release.

"The fishing here is fabulous. It's one of the better holes we've got in Middle Georgia," he said. "A lot of times we are walking in the water up the stream. A big part of fly fishing is connecting with the river and being out there in the flowing water and reading the water."

You figure staying in the cabins is great, but if you're looking for a more rustic experience, you can also primitive camp across the river.

"It's the closest you can get to the river to camp," said Parks.

So in the spirit of 'Fried Green Tomatoes,' head out on an adventure not too far from home.

Renting the cabins will run you a $125 a night. Tent space is $25 dollars. Right now there is not a two-night minimum.

Along with Peach State Fly Fishing, you can also kayak with Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, or rent a bike for the trails with Bike Tech.