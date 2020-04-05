MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County reopened outdoor recreation areas on Monday.

Those outdoor areas include tennis courts, pickleball courts, parks at Lake Tobesofkee, and the Historic Bowden Golf Course. However, the county says they're opening with some restrictions.

Thereisa Jahja says she's happy she can finally get back out on the court.

"I think it encourages people to get out and to get active, which is what we all need," Jahja said. "Since we've all been locked up in quarantine."

She says playing tennis helps her relieve some of the stress from online college classes.

A couple courts over, Johnny Lane and his friends were playing a match of pickleball.

"It's been a great experience to see the people we haven't seen in two months," Lane said.

Lane and his friends are still social distancing. They also brought alcohol to wipe down their gear.

The county is also taking precautions like limiting groups to 10 or fewer and no more than three people in the pro shop. Coaches are also wiping down all carts.

Over at Lake Tobesofkee, people were taking in some Vitamin D on Monday afternoon.

Reid Hughes says when she found out the park was reopening, she made plans to be there Monday morning.

"It's just gorgeous," Hughes said. "Like I appreciate the outside a lot more than I did before this happened. I sort of took it for granted."

Two of the lake's three parks, Claystone and Arrowhead, opened Monday. Their only new restriction is keeping groups to 10 people or fewer.

At Bowden Golf Course people were playing their first round of golf since quarantine started, but a few more feet apart.

Now, only one person is allowed in a golf cart unless they're family members. Golfers are also required to call and reserve a tee time. This is so people can be spread out along the course.

The county says the plan will last until May 31 unless the governor issues another executive order or if there's new information about the spread of COVID-19.

For now, indoor recreation facilities will remain closed.

Here is a full list of new restrictions for outdoor recreation areas:

