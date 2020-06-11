16-year-old 'ray of light' waiting for a forever family to love him

"It would take a lot less weight off my shoulders and I could feel less stress about foster care and I could breathe more easily," Isaiah said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Right now, 329 children in Arkansas need adoptive homes.

They are waiting for someone to say yes to them and make them part of their family.

Isaiah is in foster care where he has lived for two and a half years.

Isaiah is 16 years old and in high school. He loves music and is always creating a beat and moving to it.

He says sometimes he feels like he doesn't belong, but tries really hard to be positive, to be, as he says, "a ray of light."

He really wants to be adopted.

"It would take a lot less weight off my shoulders and I could feel less stress about foster care and I could breathe more easily," Isaiah said.

Isaiah says foster care is a tough place to be, especially during a pandemic.

He wants people to know he's helpful, a good student, and very easy to get along with.

He's just tired of waiting.

"Adoption is more of a waiting game that we all go through. It's waiting to find that perfect family or waiting for that perfect phone call saying they found you a family," he explained.