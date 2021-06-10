Children's Healthcare of Atlanta nurses throw prom for leukemia patient

Faith's dream of going to prom just didn't seem possible. But her nurse encouraged her to dress up anyway. They had a surprise in mind.

ATLANTA — Prom night is for making memories, and thanks to the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, it went from a lost milestone to an unforgettable moment for one leukemia patient.

"Everything was building up and and I was like 'Oh this is going to be such a great year,'" Faith Johnson said of her senior year. "And then things changed... and I was diagnosed."

She was the student council president and homecoming queen, now coping with leukemia.

Through it all, Faith tried to stay active in her high school, focusing on the positive like shopping for the perfect prom dress with her best friend.

"We got matching dresses. Hers was in red mine was in black," she said. "We were both very excited."

And yet as the day grew closer, Faith's dream of going to prom just didn't seem possible. But her nurse encouraged her to dress up anyway.

They had a surprise in mind.

"When my mom came in, I peeked out and was like 'Oh!' There's streamers and a sign and I was like, 'Ok this is going to be a prom I guess!'"

The nurses made her a prom queen sash out of pillowcases and cheered her on as she made her appearance on the "dance floor."

"The nurses make the hospital stays bearable to begin with. Without them it would be so hard. But to do that on top of it?" Faith's mom marveled.

Thanks to her nurses, Faith got a chance to take pictures in her dress and wear her red shoes - transforming prom night into an evening with far more meaning.

"That's going to be a lot more memorable than my real prom would have been," Faith said. "It was really unforgettable."

Faith is doing well, and was able to join her graduation and even gave a speech.