Why May showers can lead to problems in and around your home

Some people don't realize they're contributing to a moisture problem at home.

ATLANTA — Spring showers are great for your outdoor plants, but many people aren’t doing enough to prevent moisture from damaging their homes.

Every time you breathe, you’re contributing to the moisture inside of your home. It happens when you cook.

“Especially if you do a lot of boiling of water or frying,” says Dr. Lucinda DeMarco of United Healthcare. “Taking a shower adds a lot of humidity to the air.”

An excess of moisture in and around your home can cause expensive problems. No one is going to stop breathing, cooking, or bathing, but there’s a lot more to consider. Here’s why you might be contributing to a moisture problem without even knowing it.

You probably know that clogged gutters are a problem, but even if your gutters are working properly there can be issues.

“We want to make sure that the drainage carries away from the house and doesn’t seep into the foundation,” says Jamie Nichols of Arrow Exterminators.

Tree limbs and shrubbery growing too close to the house can hold moisture, leading to issues like wood rot and an insect infestation.

“Ideally with bushes and shrubbery you want to try and keep it ten feet away from the home,” says Nichols. “When it comes to tree limbs, as far away as possible.”

The EPA recommends indoor humidity between 30 and 50%. Air conditioning systems should remove excess moisture from the home. Problems with the lines and drip pans can keep your unit from doing its job, bringing the risk of mold and mildew in the home.

“Increased mildew, increased dust mites, these are allergens that can wreak havoc,” says Dr. DeMarco.