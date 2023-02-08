Wednesday's Child: These four siblings have been in foster care for two years. Caseworkers are hoping to find them a forever family

The family who adopts Haida, Hector, Luis and Yahdir will gain so many cute moments, but especially love.

Four siblings, including one of the youngest children WFAA has ever featured in Wednesday’s Child, all need a forever family who will love them dearly.

During an adventure at Chuck E. Cheese in Grand Prairie with 12-year-old Haida, 6-year-old Yahdir, 2-year-old Luis and 1-year-old Hector, WFAA experienced an explosion of cuteness.

The oldest sibling of the group, Haida, is protective of her three little brothers. The two youngest, Luis and Hector, live in a separate foster home from Haida and Yahdir – who live together.

"Whenever I see them smile, they seem happy with the people that they're with," said Haida about Luis and Hector.

She said knowing they are safe and happy fills her with relief and joy.

Yahdir said his big sister is kind to him.

"She plays with me, and she likes me," he said.

Yahdir is spunky, smart and wants to see more of Luis and Hector.



"I like spending time with my brothers," he said.

The four children have been in foster care for two years. Haida calls it life changing.

"I became a Christian a few months ago and got baptized," she said. "It actually felt great. All your sins go away.”

Haida wants a forever family to teach her how to love the way her foster parents have done.

"They are nice, helpful, giving, respectful,” she said.

They have helped Haida to see hope and joy through the darkness of not having parents. As tears streamed down her face, Haida talked about how it makes her smile to see other children her age with their families.

"Makes me happy seeing other kids happy with their actual parents, even if I don't have some of my own," she said in an emotional moment.

It takes courage to talk about her pain, but that's who Haida is. She has the heart of a lion. When asked what brings her hope, she did not hesitate.

"Everything," she said simply.

The family who adopts Haida, Hector, Luis and Yahdir will gain so many cute moments, but most importantly love.

For more information on how to adopt Haida, Yahdir, Luis and Hector, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include all four of their names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.