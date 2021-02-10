Over 100 participate in downtown Macon rally for reproductive rights

Protestors demanded an end to what organizers call dangerous and escalating attacks on reproductive freedoms in the United States.

MACON, Ga. — Across the country Saturday, people took part in the 2021 Women’s March, which focused on reproductive rights.

One such rally happened in Macon. Lynn Snyder with the organization Georgia Woman says about 100 men and women showed up to Rosa Parks Square on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors demanded an end to what organizers call dangerous and escalating attacks on reproductive freedoms in the United States.

Their message takes aim at new, restrictive abortion laws being passed across the country.