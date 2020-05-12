Over 100 people show up for Lizella's 2nd annual Christmas parade

People were encouraged to wear masks.

LIZELLA, Ga. — The second annual Christmas parade in Lizella was held Saturday.

Over 100 people showed up to see a long parade with over 30 entries. Of course, Santa was there as well.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, who recently announced his retirement, was honored at the parade.

Organizer Loretta McCranie says she's happy her community continues to stick together.

"Just showing how strong we are as humans and being in this together. You know, I always say, 'Your community starts at home and then it ventures out from there. Your school, your churches, your neighbors," she said.