WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday hundreds of athletes and coaches participated in the Special Olympics Georgia State Masters Bowling Tournament.

The weekend event runs from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 in Warner Robins at Gold Cup Bowling Center and Robins Lanes.

The event also includes health screenings for athletes. The last round of events wraps up Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, the entire tournament hosts over 1,000 athletes from across the state.

“We cannot be any more appreciative to Warner Robins for their great friendship and gracious hospitality. From athletes to team members to volunteers, our organization continuously looks forward to this event," Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats said in the release.

The tournament includes singles, unified team, and ramp bowling competitions.

Opening ceremonies were on Friday. On Saturday the tournament lasted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to the release. On Sunday the event is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The release says the event is free and the public is welcome to attend.

"We encourage all of our fans to come out and support our athletes and all of the individuals that work to make this event possible,” Milton-Sheats said.

