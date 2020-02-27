Over 150 dogs rescued in sweep of alleged Central Georgia dog fighting ring

MACON, Ga. — More than 150 dogs were rescued and recovered Wednesday when 11 federal search warrants were executed across Central Georgia.

According to a news release, the warrants were part of a multi-month investigation into dog fighting and drug trafficking that involved several law enforcement agencies.

The 11 locations were identified as:

323 Ruby Street, Macon, Bibb County, Georgia

16 Spruce Lane, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

99 Calloway Drive, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

107 Stanton Circle, Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia

407 Vienna Street, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

718 Green Street, Apt. A101, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

223 Buckrun Road, Talbotton, Talbot County, Georgia

293 Chapman Road, Shiloh, Talbot County, Georgia

838 Jeff Hendricks Road, Woodland, Talbot County, Georgia

65 Turner Estates Road, Reynolds, Taylor County, Georgia

369 Millard Kennedy Road, Preston, Webster County, Georgia

The news release says the 156 animals are now in the care of U.S. Marshals and many of them are malnourished with scarring. Others are severely injured and require surgery.

An example they gave was of a female pit bull found chained up with broken legs.

The exact location of the 156 animals will not be disclosed for safety reasons.

The release does not mention how many arrests, if any, were made in connection to this investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 13WMAZ learns more.

