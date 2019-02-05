If you drive along some streets in Macon, you might see tall grass overgrowth along the sidewalk. Some Macon homeowners are concerned about the growth. Sabrina Burse found out who is responsible for maintaining the grass.

Homeowner Ben Bonner has lived along Clinton Road for about 5 years. He says sometimes the grass along the sidewalk grows out of control. "With the kids having to walk on the sidewalk with all this high grass over here, it can be dangerous," Bonner said.

Bonner is worried about snakes, insects, and pests living in the grass. "Every once in a while, I come over here and cut. I come over here and I cut it all the way down," said Bonner.

But cutting his own yard and the sidewalk can take hours or even a couple days to finish on his own. "I don't know whether that burden is on the city or the private owners to contract somebody in to move that stuff out," Bonner said.

Marvin Land with Macon-Bibb Public Works says public works employees are responsible for maintaining the grass. He says they cut it on Wednesday and typically perform right of way cutting about 4 times a year. "Sometimes, there is a month and a half in between rounds that grow with high volumes of rainfall," Land said.

Bonner says tall grass gives the neighborhood a bad look. "It makes it look very rundown."

Land says public works prioritizes work orders especially at intersections and where public safety is involved. "We often run 5 to 6 days a week cutting grass, so we're actually cutting grass every day of the week so if we haven't made it to you, we will soon be there," Land said.

Land says the employees have nearly 1,200 miles of center line grass to maintain plus grass on sidewalks and other areas.

Land says if you have a concern, you can report it on SeeClickFix.