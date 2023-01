The south bound ramp is closed until everything is fully cleared.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned truck has blocked a road in Monroe County on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the overturned truck and trailer on the south bound ramp to Georgia 401 and North Lee Street according to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say to expect delays as the trailer is being removed from from the roadway.