Owner of downtown Macon hotel asks federal bankruptcy court to protect him from creditors

The hotel has been vacant since 2012.

MACON, Ga. — The owner of a long-vacant downtown Macon hotel filed the request for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.

Rupinda Sangha's company owns the former Ramada hotel on First Street.

The 16-story building has sat vacant for nearly a decade.

It's also been a Hilton, a Radisson, the Crowne Plaza and the Macon Downtown Hotel.

It remains one of the tallest buildings on Macon's skyline.

Last year, he told 13WMAZ that he's poured $12 million into renovations and hoped to reopen it. But he said he'd run out of money and wanted to sell the building.

If it's approved, Chapter 11 would protect Sanghan from his creditors while he works up a plan to pay the hotel's debts.

Typically, that happens by selling assets, cutting costs or renegotiating loan agreements.

Sangha's filing states that his company has more than $10 million in assets and estimates his liabilities range between $1 million to $10 million.

According to court documents, the hotel's debts include more than $67,000 in unpaid Bibb County taxes.

The filing says Macon attorney Christopher Terry is representing Sangha. We could not reach him for comment Friday.