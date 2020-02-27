WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins dry cleaning business is facing four counts of theft by conversion after customers claimed they didn’t get their clothes back.

Several customers dropped their clothes off at Keene's 60 Minute Cleaners on North Houston Road and then didn't get them back, according to arrest warrants.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says the owner, Jay Keene, was arrested on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

According to an arrest warrant filed on Wednesday morning, Erica Latoya Carswell took eight polo shirts with a $1,500 value or less to Keene’s cleaners and didn't get them back.

A Feb. 13 warrant says Christopher Mcghee took a suit, a dress, and a shirt to the cleaners and did not get them back. Those clothes were valued at $220.

Mcghee was told to pick up his clothes on a designated day, but Keene’s Cleaners was closed when he went to get them.

An arrest warrant filed the same day says Angelina Marie Bibb Waller hasn’t gotten her St. John jacket and pants back since she dropped them off at the cleaners. They are worth $1,450, according to the warrant.

When Waller went to pick up her clothes on a specified date, they were not ready.

According to the warrants, both Waller and Mcghee went back several times after to pick up their items, but the business was not open.

They say no one has tried to contact them about picking up their clothes or told them what is going on, the warrants say.

Another arrest warrant from Feb. 2 says eight more people do not have the clothes they dropped off.

That warrant says Keene "failed or refused" to return the clothes after law enforcement officers gave him a chance to do so.

Keene is being held at the Houston County Jail.

There is no word on whether the customers' clothes have been returned.

