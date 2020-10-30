Owners of popular Macon seafood spot open second location

The owners of Louvenia’s Seafood Market have opened Louvenia's Crab Cake Hut. They have crab cake burgers, crab cake eggrolls, and more.

MACON, Ga. — The owners of a popular seafood spot in Macon have expanded to a second location.

Michelle and Jason Walker own Louvenia’s Seafood Market food truck and resturant on 5033 Brookhaven Road in Macon.

Now, they’ve opened a second location at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. It’s called Louvenia’s Crab Cake Hut.

“I’m excited about it. I’m excited to kind of take it on the road as well,” Michelle said.

It’s located at the Macon Farmer’s Market and it’s been open for nearly a month.

“We’re familiar with the market. That’s where we started when we started coming to Macon. We’d pull up with the food truck and everything like that,” Michelle said.

The Crab Cake Hut will sell mainly crab cake burger entrees. They also have crab cake egg rolls.

The crab cake burgers are made of about 95% lump crab, Michelle says, and people can add on plenty of different toppings like caramelized onions, grilled shrimp, seafood salad, fried lobster and more.

“We make them in-house every day fresh,” she said.

Michelle says one of the popular burgers is called the ‘Plain Jane.’ It come with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Folks can’t get Louvenia’s classics, like the 4570 platter, at the Crab Cake Hut unless Michelle and Jason have the food truck pulled up outside.

“On some Sunday’s we’ve been combining the food truck with the Crab Cake Hut to kind of give people the option to have those classics and to come out to try the burgers,” Michelle said.

Unlike the Brookhaven Road location, this space has outdoor seating.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Michelle said. “I think people are excited because it’s something that they rarely see. Especially with all the different variations you can do with the crab bake burgers.”

They’ve also started a food trailer for the Crab Cake Hut and they’ll sell crake cake burgers and eggrolls there too.

“Be on the lookout for it,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, business got a little rocky, but Michelle says it’s still going well.

“We stayed open the whole time. We were very busy. Uncontrollably busy for a minute,” she said.

That’s when the couple decided to start bottling their sauces and seasoning.

“People can get a little taste of Louvenia’s in their home,” Michelle said.