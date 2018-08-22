A decision has been made in a dispute over the controversial closure of a Twiggs County road.

Twiggs County commissioner Brent DuBois said the county is transferring ownership of Adams Park Road to former Allman Brothers Band member and current member of the rolling stones Chuck Leavell and solar power company First Solar.

DuBois said the county looked in records as far back as 1901 when the Twiggs County courthouse burned down to see who owns the road and were not able to find a deed.

They asked the county attorney to submit the paperwork to make Leavell and First Solar the owners.

First Solar has also petitioned for Adams Park Road to be closed for security reasons. They are building a 2,000-acre solar farm off of the road.

