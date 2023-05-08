Game Commission deputy warden rescues 3 trapped baby ducks in Waynesboro

The ducks were found after their mother was spotted acting erratically in traffic near the storm drain where they were trapped, the Game Commission said.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A tip from a concerned bystander, the combined efforts of two Pennsylvania regional game wardens and an assist from Waynesboro borough employees led to the rescue of three baby ducks from a storm drain in the Franklin County borough, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday.

According to the account on the Game Commission's Southcentral Region Facebook page, the ducklings' mom was spotted in traffic near a storm drain by a concerned motorist. The duck refused to move and was acting erratically, the Game Commission said.

The motorist contacted the Game Commission, who dispatched regional wardens MJ Graham and Phil Bietsch to the scene.

The wardens quickly diagnosed the problem; they could hear the sound of baby ducks coming from a nearby storm drain.

A panicked and hesitant-to-move hen mallard duck prompted a rescue effort by our regional wardens. Concerned by the... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region on Monday, May 8, 2023

The wardens were unable to access the drain without removing the drainage cover, so they contacted Waynesboro borough officials, who sent a group of workers with a backhoe to remove it.

Graham was then able to wriggle into the drain and gather up the three stranded ducklings, handing them safely to Bietsch, the Game Commission said.

After a health assessment, the ducklings were reunited with their mother, who led them on their way.