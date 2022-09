Atlanta trial lawyer, 11Alive legal analyst dies at 55

Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has died.

Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current at Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island, officials told our sister station First Coast News. He was 55 years old.

Pate's son was able to swim back to shore, but he was not, according to officials. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital but later died.

"Some of Page’s happiest moments were on trips with his sons, whether long hikes on the West Coast or taking in NASCAR races," his family said in a statement.

Pate was a founding member and current executive board member of the Georgia Innocence Project and an active member of the Federal Bar Association, the National Associations of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, according to his firm, Pate, Johnson & Church.

He graduated from the University of Georgia law school in 1994 where he also served as an adjunct professor. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgia State University.

"Page was best known for giving his honest take and straightforward answers to some of the nation’s most pressing legal questions during one its most turbulent times," the statement read.

Pate appeared on air in numerous 11Alive reports throughout the years, giving perspective on a number of 11Alive stories including the Ahmaud Arbery trial and the Ross Harris case, among others. 11Alive News Director Jennifer Rigby spoke on the impact of Pate's loss.

"Our hearts are heavy at 11Alive. Page was not only our colleague, but also a friend," she said. "Page provided valuable legal insight and guidance to both our team and our audience. He was readily available to help ensure our reports were accurate and delivered important perspective.

"Page was brilliant and always humble and kind," she added. "We will miss him, and our hearts go out to his family."

Although highly visible in the law communities and on air, family said it was the moments outside of that that displayed his true character.

"Some of the best things about Page won’t be in the news but will live on in the memories of the people whose lives he touched," according to the statement from family. "Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh, and a great sense of humor."

Pate is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Chatham and Asher, his parents, Robert and Mary Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Lane.

"Page’s passing is an enormous loss to his family, his friends, his community, and the entire legal profession. He will be deeply missed," the family statement said.

The Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers released a statement about his passing on Tuesday: