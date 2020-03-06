MACON, Ga. — One Macon business is honoring the late rock star and legend Little Richard with a mural.

Monday, the mural was started as a way to remember Little Richard Penniman, and at the Society Garden, people were able to see its progress.

A GoFundMe account was create to fund the mural where $5,000 was raised in less than 24 hours.

Brad Evans says he always been a huge fan of Little Richard, and he says it's very important to have this mural go up with everything the country is facing. Evans wants to send a message of love and respect to the family of the legendary musician and hopes that the painting of the mural can bring everybody together.

"I feel like we're divided and I hope that we can find a reason to come together through all this," Evans said.

He says people will be able to come view the mural as the progress continues, and estimates that it will be done by Thursday.

RELATED: 'Monumental and very instrumental': Friends of the Little Richard House give tribute to Macon musical icon

RELATED: Little Richard funeral services in Huntsville: Remembered by loved ones, band, religious leaders

RELATED: 'I'm proud, very proud': Little Richard House Resource Center to reopen this week

RELATED: Central Georgians raise money for mural honoring Little Richard

RELATED: Macon-Bibb leaders remember fight to preserve Little Richard's childhood home

RELATED: 'He let us all know we can make it': Macon music scene remembers Little Richard

RELATED: 'Richard never forgot where he came from': Little Richard's cousin reflects on his life and legacy in Macon

RELATED: 'He was there at the beginning': Celebrities share their memories of Little Richard

RELATED: Rock legend and Macon native Little Richard dies at 87

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.