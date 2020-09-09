Gabriel White, a 37-year-old Florida man, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of burglarizing an unoccupied vehicle and petty theft.

PALATKA, Fla. — A burglary suspect took a tumble when his pants fell down while trying to flee Nassau County deputies, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said White was placed in handcuffs and his hands were behind his back when pulled away and ran from deputies. White didn't get far, according to the sheriff's office, because that's when his pants fell down, causing him to trip and fall to the ground.

After White was helped to his feet, deputies completed a search and reported finding methamphetamine and pills.