Pandemic causes delay in routine childhood immunizations in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Heading back to school could look different this year, but one thing hasn't changed-- childhood vaccinations. Though they are a routine thing, some families have delayed getting their children vaccinated due to the pandemic.

Measles, chickenpox, the whooping cough are all preventable diseases with a vaccine, but with routine childhood immunizations seeing a delay this year, health officials worry it could pose a risk.

Dr. Lance Slade with primary pediatrics says he has seen that decline.

"Our patient population has been playing catch up on their vaccines. So for us thankful that parts are lessening, but across the state, I've seen that that has been a challenge in different areas. Maybe they don't have the resources to do like we did, and families still are dealing with the fear and unknown," he said.

The CDC says among children 9 to 12, shots for diseases like tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis dropped by more than 60 percent last year. That came with a stay at home orders in place early on in the pandemic and many people fearing visiting doctor's offices. With masks disappearing for many people, doctors are shifting their focus to playing catch-up.

"These vaccines have been around for a long time, and they prevent things that are very serious, things like diseases such as polio, measles, chickenpox even," he said.

Though there may be a delay, Slade says vaccines still have the same importance.