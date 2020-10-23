U.S. Army parachute salute for healthcare workers in Cartersville

The US Army Black Daggers Special Ops parachute team jumped to honor workers on the Cartersville Medical Center campus.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — It was a special salute to healthcare workers - from the sky!

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Black Daggers Special Ops parachute team jumped to honor workers on the Cartersville Medical Center campus.

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff gathered outside to watch.

After their jump, the team was able to greet healthcare workers and thank them for their commitment to helping others during the pandemic.

The mission of the Black Daggers is to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of Army Special Operations community relations and recruiting.

They won't be the only military salute in the skies over Georgia this week. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will jet across Rome, Georgia for the Wings over North Georgia drive-in air show this weekend.

It will be a repeat trip for the eliete flying group, which performed a salute to healthcare workers and first responders early on in the pandemic.