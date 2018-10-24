If you have been a long-time viewer of 13WMAZ, you are familiar with how our current studio looks.

Well...things will be changing drastically in the next few months because we will be getting a new state of the art studio.

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones wanted to give everyone one final 'behind the scenes' look at our old studio before the work begins and you'll have to pardon our progress.

Fun fact: Ben actually helped build our current studio. Here's what he had to say about it:

"My grandad, or my Paw Paw as I like to call him, had a wood shop behind his house in Douglasville just west of Atlanta and I would spend a lot of time up there. I just became fascinated with it. I love building things. That is my passion, my therapy when I'm not at work. I have my own wood shop at home and I'm constantly building things," he said.

PHOTOS: Ben building the 13WMAZ studio

