'Parents as Teachers' program holds drive-thru graduation in downtown Macon

The program celebrates students as they prepare for kindergarten and recognize their parents as they’ve hit milestones of their own as their child’s first teacher

MACON, Ga. — Macon parents and students celebrated a huge milestone Thursday as a drive-thru graduation was held to celebrate 11 families who have completed the Parents as Teachers program.

Many of the parents haven’t graduated high school but are making every effort to give their kids better futures. The Parents as Teachers program is for parents from lower-income, high-poverty backgrounds. The goal of the program is to celebrate students as they prepare for kindergarten and recognize their parents as they’ve hit milestones of their own as their child’s first teacher.

Supervisor of the program Daniel Charles says we must celebrate our children and parents in the community.