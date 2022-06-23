Central Georgia parents having conversations about COVID-19 vaccine as kids under 5 become eligible

For nearly two years, Americans have faced the choice whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, can decide for their children 5 and under.



"I do think it’s interesting how they keep lowering the age and I don’t necessarily know if that’s due to availability or if they need to do further research, but I do find that interesting," says parent Danielle Andrews.



Andrews is vaccinated but says she's already made the decision about her 1-year-old son, but that could change down the line.



"There's too many unknowns still with him, like he's still developing, what are his allergies, things like that, taste buds all of that. I think easily as he got older, probably around the five-year threshold," the mom explained.



Dr. Lance Slade with Primary Pediatrics says for some parents, the conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine are changing.



"It's funny because anytime something's new, you have a lot of hesitancy like, 'I don't know about this, let someone else go first.' Then you have other people that are like, 'Hey, let's go first thing,' and sometimes it may be based on your personal experience," the doctor explained.



Slade says with the latest age group, the two-shot dosage remains the same and so do most possible side effects like soreness in the shot area, fever, and chills.