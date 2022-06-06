Parents of Joshua Solomon gifted with honorary diploma

The idea came from Shirley Mama Mia, a close friend of the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Family and loved ones of Joshua Solomon gathered for what would have been his high school graduation.

Joshua passed away from diffuse pontine glioma brain cancer when he was just five years old.

Those in attendance gathered at the roof top of hotel 45 for a graduation brunch.

Joshua would have turned 18 February of 2022. His father, Trent Solomon, says at 5 1/2 years old Joshua has always been kind and he know that his kindness would've carried on today.

"He would've still been real helpful," Trent says, "and wanted to serve his community and serve his fellow men."

The ceremony was the idea of Shirley Mama Mia, a National Black Radio Hall of Fame recipient and close friend to the family.

"He would've been joyful and always wanted to come up and try to help people," Trent said.

The Solomon's hosts other events like marathons and fundraisers including their annual celebration of Joshua's birthday.