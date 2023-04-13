Principal accused of breaking 9-year-old boy's leg after alleged fight with classmate

The principal at W.J. Cooper Elementary sent a letter to families saying the child "physically attacked a classmate."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Gwinnett County is calling for disciplinary action against a school administrator after she said her son's leg was broken by the principal during a fight at school.

Dr. Lisa Shell, who also works at W.J. Cooper Elementary where her son attends, chose the school because she believed it would provide the best education for her 9-year-old son, who has ADHD and Autism spectrum disorder. However, she now regrets her decision.

Dr. Shell shared a video she took of her son after the incident, where he can be seen limping and pointing to his leg.

In the video, he tells his mother, "Mr. Wallis stomped on my leg." According to Dr. Shell, her son suffered a broken tibia in the behavior recovery room at the school, and she believes the principal, Mr. Paul Willis, is responsible.

"We were actually walking out the door and I'm like, 'Why are you still limping?'" Dr. Shell recounted. "And he said, 'Because Mr. Wallis stomped on my leg.'"

She is devastated and feels guilty about what happened to her son, as she trusted her coworkers with his safety.

However, in an email from Principal Willis, he stated that Dr. Shell's son had "physically attacked a classmate" before being taken to the behavior recovery room and then "hitting, kicking, and biting the principal."

As a result, her son is currently suspended from Cooper Elementary. Dr. Shell is now unsure if she wants her son to return to the school, and she is also concerned about her own employment there.