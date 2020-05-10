'Everybody needs a teacher like this': Parents, students praise Bonaire Middle teacher

The work of one Houston County school teacher continues to inspire her students today.

BONAIRE, Ga. — Monday is World Teachers’ Day and many people on social media are shouting out educators who made a difference in their lives.

Bonaire Middle School teacher Gail Brown says she makes it her mission to impact students beyond the classroom.

“If they know that you truly care and you are truly invested in them as a person, they’ll do just about anything you want them to do to get them to reach their goals,” said Brown.

She’s been teaching at Bonaire Middle for 17 years and she says she loves watching her kids grow over the years.

“I love eighth and seventh grade and sixth grade, those are the best grades. You see huge amounts of changes, huge amounts of progress, and they're just fun kids,” she said.

Sara Kooiman-Bode has a seventh grader at the middle school. She’s grateful to have Brown in their lives.

“I’m just really excited that my Landon gets excited about school when he talks about Ms. Brown. We really appreciate her,” said Kooiman-Bode.

Brown has taught James Millet for two years. He started high school this year, but their relationship has stayed strong.

“Having teachers like that helps you a lot and benefits you. It's an amazing experience I have that's really rare nowadays with a lot of teachers,” said Millet.

Millet’s mother, Ashley, says the world needs more teachers like Brown.

“Everybody needs a teacher like this. She just continues to check on him and give him the encouragement he needs to continue on and to do good in high school, and for the rest of his life,” said Ashley.

She says even though Brown was James’ math teacher, she once stayed after school for a full week to help him catch up in his other classes.

Brown has been teaching for a total of 29 years.