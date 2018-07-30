The water will stay on -- for now -- at a west Macon apartment complex.

The owners of the Park Slope Apartments paid their past-due $2,750 bill just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to Kirk Nylund with the Macon Water Authority.

But he said the apartments' current bill of $4,157.99 comes due this Wednesday.

The authority has also billed the owners an additional $480 because they had to post notices to tenants about this week's possible shutoff.

That means the Park Slope owners now owe another $4,634 in two days.

The complex has 96 apartments and is owned by a New York company. The owners have not returned phone calls from 13WMAZ.

