Park Slope Apartments posted a notice saying that people needed to clear the parking lot so it could be paved. But people say they weren't posted directly on their doors -- some were in places that they didn't see.

Maria James lives at Park Slope Apartments. She says she woke up the other morning to a surprise. "I looked out my door and my cars are gone. I felt, at that time, hopeless," says James.

Now James is wondering what to do, "It is depressing. It's hurtful because I pay my rent every month and they're treating us like nothing, and some of these people couldn't get their cars out of the impound because they didn't have any money."

People say management usually puts notices on doors, but this time, they put one on an empty fire extinguisher box which many didn't even see, so James reached out to the complex and the company that owns the apartments.

"She just plain told me that they weren't going to do anything about my cars," says James.

James had two cars towed and ended up paying $400 to get them back. She reached out to the Macon-Bibb Better Business Bureau because she felt the situation was unfair.

"You know, at some point, they should've gone and knocked on doors and let people know, because I can see where some one wouldn't and notice the notice on the wall," says Better Business Bureau President Kelvin Collins.

He received several complaints towards the apartment complex over the past few days, saying most were a communication problem.

"This is a classic example of communication that was nonexistent and it created this whole situation," says Collins.

We reached out to the apartment complex and the company to get their response and we didn't hear back from them.

© 2018 WMAZ