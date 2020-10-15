Here's what you need to know about parking and traffic for President Trump's Macon rally

President Trump's rally is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Friday at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport

MACON, Ga. — If you’re planning on attending President Trump’s Macon rally on Friday afternoon, or will at least be in the area around the airport, there is important information you’ll need to know.

TRAFFIC

Traffic around the Middle Georgia Regional Airport will be affected from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Drivers are urged to avoid Avondale Mill Road, because it will be closed. Ticketholders or commuters are being asked to prepare for traffic delays along Highway 247 and Industrial Highway during the event time. Remember, doors open at 4 p.m. and the rally starts at 7 p.m.

If you are planning on attending the rally, you should enter the assigned parking areas from Industrial Highway to Grace Road. Once parked, shuttle buses will take ticketholders to the event. Any vehicles parked outside of the assigned areas are subject to be towed.

TICKETHOLDERS

Security will be heightened for people planning on attending the rally. No weapons of any kind will be permitted inside the event space. There will be metal detectors and a bag check.

PROTESTERS

Anyone who is protesting outside the airport will see a heavy law enforcement presence to ensure safety for everyone in the area. The sheriff’s office says anyone at the rally or protesting outside should obey the law.

If you are interested in attending the rally, you can apply for tickets here.