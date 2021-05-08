'Parks are our medicine': Mental health pop-up event held at Filmore Thomas Park

The event was the first of its kind held.

MACON, Ga. — People took part in Macon's first mental health pop-up gym at Filmore Thomas Park Saturday morning.

The gym provided mental health services outdoors for Black and marginalized communities in Macon-Bibb County.

People got the opportunity to take part in free therapy sessions while also enjoying yoga, poetry, music and a nice walk through the park.

Organizers hope to provide techniques and resources that folks can use at home to decompress.

"There are a lot of things that we go through, I think COVID has made us all realize that, but the parks are our medicine. So, if we prescribe parks to people, instead of pills or self-medicating, we can totally treat a lot of the issues that we're facing," Executive Director Nancy Cleveland said.