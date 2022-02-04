Participants go for the win at Southeast Conference of the American Cornhole League

Over 300 participants showed up to toss it out for the win about 40 of those participants are ACL pros.

MACON, Ga. — Today people got together to play a game that growing in popularity around the country: cornhole.

Cornhole is the name of a game where players attempt to toss a corn bag in the hold of an inclined wooden platform.

The Southeast Conference of the American Cornhole League (ACL) hosted their second tournament this year at the Macon Convention Center.

Over 300 participants showed up to toss it out for the win about 40 of those participants are ACL pros.

"Once I realized you can make money I was hooked, been playing every since, try to practice everyday. And past three years I've been competing as an ACL pro, was lucky enough to get on tv one time," Hunter Yaklin said.

The tournament will continue on Sunday.