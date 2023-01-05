Parts of Amerson River Park and Ocmulgee Trail closed due to river level rising

The flood stage of the river is marked at 18 feet, so now it is just above the flood mark.

MACON, Ga. — Due to rising river levels of the Ocmulgee, certain parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail will be closed temporarily.

According to the National Weather Service, river levels in the park have reached around 18.65 feet, which is considerably higher than the rivers normal levels of around 7 to 9 feet.

Chris Floore and The Hub for Macon-Bibb Communications say the Parks & Beautification department is closing these areas:

Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River Park

Dirt trails around the pond in Amerson River Park

Paved Trail between the Overlook and and north Boat ramp in Amerson River Park

Spring Street boat ramp and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

These areas of the park will be closed until the river level lowers and cleanup can take place.