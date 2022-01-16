'We're grateful when we see it': Snow flurries hit parts of Central Georgia

In most of Central Georgia, the story was high winds. But some parts of Forsyth, Gray and north Macon got a quick glimpse of wintery weather.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning of black ice in the metro Atlanta area because of the wintery weather a large part of the state saw Sunday.

John Apodaca stopped in Forsyth while traveling from Florida to Atlanta.

“We saw snow flurries coming down the highway. A lot of rain, a lot of slush,” he said.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Jonathan Lockhart was on his way down from McDonough to visit his grandparents in Twiggs County.

“The road was slippery and it was very watery,” said Lockhart.

It wasn’t quite freezing as of Sunday afternoon, but GDOT employees were hard at work preparing for the possibility of black ice.

13WMAZ caught up with driver Carlos Smith who was about to jump on I-75 to spread salt on the roads in Monroe County.

“Whoever’s got to be on the interstate, please don't be on the interstate today because it's dangerous out there,” said Smith. “[It’s] just mainly rain, but it’s not freezing yet.”