'Each flood was higher than the previous': Dublin still experiencing flooding after severe storms

Henderson Road in Dublin is one of the places that got hit hard by floods.

DUBLIN, Ga. — In some parts of Central Georgia, folks are still experiencing a great deal of flooding after last week's storms. Henderson Road in Dublin is one of the places that got hit hard by floods.

Bobby Kight and his wife Susan have lived on Henderson Road a little more than 30 years. They say that flooding continues to be a concern.

Traveling by boat to get to their cars becomes a norm for the Kights when flooding hits their home.

When Kight built their home more than 30 years ago near the Oconee River, he knew they built in a floodplain, but at the time, he didn't know the waters got this deep.

"We knew it would get water, but we figured a foot of water at the most, but it's been a whole lot more than that over the years," Kight said.

This year, the waters got only as high as 26 feet, definitely not the highest the couple has experienced.

"30.9, looking back on it. If I go back 31 years, I probably wouldn't have built down here, or I might have built up on higher ground," Kight said.

Kight says in 1999, he believed they had three floods back-to-back-to-back.

"What made it memorable was really three months in a row, you put the stuff in the garage and next thing you know, you have to get it back out again. Each flood was higher than the previous," said Kight.

Dealing with floods has become a way of life for the Kights.

"I ask her after flood, 'Are you ready to move?' She says no because it is pretty when It's not flooding," Kight said.

Kight says he plans to stay here to be close to his mother who lives up the street.