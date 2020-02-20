DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County Schools will continue to stay closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions. In much of the county, they're still experiencing flooding.

"This has been the worst flood I've ever seen," said Sue Smith, who has lived at her home in Dublin for the past 35 years.

Smith says by 5 p.m. on Tuesday night, she had to leave her home because of the flooding. Her backyard looked more like a lake by the end of Tuesday.

You could see flooding across the county, but EMA Director Bill Laird says this area was one of the worst.

Wednesday morning, Smith returned home.

"No water got into the house. It was just sort of a blessing that it didn't," Smith said.

However, the roads near her home are a different story.

"If you stand here, you can tell it's completely washed out by the concrete," Smith said.

Chunks of dirt have eroded from underneath the pavement and cracks cover part of the road.

"It couldn't take a bus or truck of any kind," Smith says referring to the eroded road.

For now, this road will stay closed.

"We must have something done about this. If this is a temporary fix, they're going to have to come up with a permanent solution," Smith said.

Laird says his department will continue to monitor weather conditions and flood drainage, especially with more rain expected this week and next.

"The good Lord doesn't send more than we can stand, and that old saying, 'What doesn't kill us makes us stronger,' but I could sure use a boat," Smith said, anticipating more rain moving in this week.

Laird says some of those roads have already reopened. He says they'll keep an eye on the floodwater draining over the next few days.

RELATED: Laurens County schools closed Thursday due to weather

RELATED: Guess what? More rain overnight and all day Thursday.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.