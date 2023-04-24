Details on Jason Tucker's service have not yet been announced.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Hearts are heavy in Pasco County following the death of a Pasco County firefighter/EMT over the weekend, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Jason Tucker died after battling brain cancer that forced him to retire, the fire rescue said. He passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 23.

While part of Pasco County Fire Rescue, he worked to pave the way for future generations of firefighters with cancer prevention in the fire service. In Tucker's final days, he continued to visit the new-hire classes to teach the importance of cancer prevention, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

"Pasco County Fire Rescue administration has activated the CISM and Clergy Teams to provide any needed support for our firefighters," a news release says. "We ask our colleagues to watch out for one another during these trying times and to reach out if someone is struggling. Firefighter Jason Tucker touched many lives through his work at Pasco County Fire Rescue, and all who knew him will deeply miss his presence."