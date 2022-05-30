Passenger killed, driver injured in wreck after tire blow out in Macon

It happened on Thomaston Road just before 5 p.m. Monday

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A person is dead and another is hurt after a wreck in Macon Monday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 4:46 p.m. about the wreck in the 7100-block of Thomaston Road.

It was reported to deputies a truck experienced a tire blow out, causing the driver to lose control. A release says the truck went off the road, rolled, and went down a steep hill.

Two people were in the truck. The sheriff's office says the passenger died at the scene. An ambulance took the driver to Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the identities of the people in the truck will not be released until the next of kin has been contacted.