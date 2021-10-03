DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a car vs. train crash that happened just after noon at Sydney Dover Road along Martin Luther King Boulevard E.
According to a spokesperson from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the Amtrak passenger train was heading westbound into Tampa.
One person was in the car on the train tracks at a marked crossing while the train was coming and was hit, the spokesperson reports. They died from the crash.
No one from inside the train was injured, according to the spokesperson.
Updates to come when more information is available.