DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a car vs. train crash that happened just after noon at Sydney Dover Road along Martin Luther King Boulevard E.

According to a spokesperson from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the Amtrak passenger train was heading westbound into Tampa.

One person was in the car on the train tracks at a marked crossing while the train was coming and was hit, the spokesperson reports. They died from the crash.

No one from inside the train was injured, according to the spokesperson.