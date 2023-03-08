'It's a way to interact with people in our community': pastor is ready to open new thrift store

Senior Pastor Chris Fountain begins phase one of his church's outreach program with a thrift store.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A church in Forsyth has a mission to help and give back to their community. They've found a new way to help those in need.

From one church to the next, Senior Pastor Cody Fountain of the New Beginnings Pentecostal Church got approval from Monroe County's zoning board to open a thrift store and community kitchen. The store is filled with donations from the church community.

"It's more than getting a shirt for two dollars. It's more than getting a pair of shoes, or something interesting for your house," Fountain said. "To us it's a way to interact with people in our community."

Fountain said he wants to give a real thrift experience, so everything will be at a set price and bargaining won't be necessary.

Now that he was approved by the zoning board, Fountain is ready to put this plan into action so he can start helping those in need.

"Outreach is something that is talked a lot about, but is very rarely accomplished," Fountain said. "It's something that our church is definitely focused on reaching in a different way."

There was no mistake in how Fountain and his wife, Candace, were able to find their new location.

"It was just sitting there and one of our dear friends -- who at one time pastored there -- came to us and brought that proposition to us," Fountain said. "He knew from talking just in times past that we had a vision and we thought it was far off. But now, it's been made possible."

The thrift store is only phase one. They plan to have a soup kitchen, provide food boxes, a recovery center, and back-to-school backpacks

"Our vision is to be more community-minded and to reach out into the community and show the community the love of God," Fountain said. "There are so many people that need help, and they don't receive the help they need a lot of time and, you know, that is what the church is really for."

Fountain wants people to experience outreach because it saved him from his past of selling drugs and going to prison.

"We want to reach people," he said. "We want to show people that the church loves them and our goal is to impact and to be to a positive influence for people to come."